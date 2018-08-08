Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $92.09 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.