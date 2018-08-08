Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report released on Monday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of Cardinal Health opened at $50.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,582,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 706,543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 74.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,095,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,322,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,932,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,274,000 after purchasing an additional 853,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

