Carbon Black (CBLK) Issues Earnings Results

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. Carbon Black updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.26)-(0.25) EPS and its FY18 guidance to ($1.28)-($1.26) EPS.

Shares of CBLK stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 17,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,984. Carbon Black has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

