Capitala Finance (CPTA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Capitala Finance traded up $0.05, hitting $8.75, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,101. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. research analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $36,989.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

