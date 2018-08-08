Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. KHP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $5,196,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8,457.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $390,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Hay III sold 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,857,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.