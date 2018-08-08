Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 98.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $461,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 18,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,835,874.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,511 shares of company stock worth $30,857,592 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.95.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

