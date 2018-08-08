Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) a $103.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“: We reiterate our Overweight rating and 12-month PT of $103 on 2Q18 financial results and program updates. During the call, Spark announced additional updates from the Phase 1/2 trial of SPK-8011 in hemophilia A. While the occurrence of two immune responses leading to inadequate FVIII activity level add challenges for the program, we believe the company is well equipped to address them as the program moves to late-stage development.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics opened at $57.89 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.39. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 935.38%. research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCE. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

