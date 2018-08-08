Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Prothena (PRTA) a $18.00 Price Target

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been given a $18.00 price objective by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and 12-month PT of $18. With discontinuation of NEOD001 development announced in April (our report here), investors are likely to focus on PRX002/RG7935 development as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). The company has guided to expectation for data from the Phase 2 PASADENA trial in 2020. Release of pharmacodynamic data from lower-dose cohorts of ATTR amyloidosis treatment PRX004 are anticipated in 2019.””

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded Prothena from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Prothena traded down $0.13, reaching $14.21, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,641. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $530.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 606.09%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. analysts forecast that Prothena will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

