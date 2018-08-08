Cancer Genetics (CGIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, analysts expect Cancer Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CGIX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,455. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

CGIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

