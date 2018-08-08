Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 656 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. OTR Global upgraded Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Shares of Yum! Brands opened at $81.33 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

