Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.23.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, GMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource traded down C$0.49, hitting C$45.03, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,281. Canadian Natural Resource has a fifty-two week low of C$36.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.91, for a total transaction of C$1,347,300.00. Also, insider Betty Yee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.10, for a total transaction of C$192,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,814,136.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

