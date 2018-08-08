Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Can-Fite Biopharma earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3919751409695 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of Can-Fite Biopharma traded up $0.02, reaching $1.22, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 88,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,205. Can-Fite Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

About Can-Fite Biopharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

