Campbell Soup (CPB) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup opened at $41.77 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

