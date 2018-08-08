Callon Petroleum (CPE) vs. Genel Energy (GEGYY) Financial Contrast

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS: GEGYY) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum 31.28% 5.98% 4.13%

This table compares Genel Energy and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $228.90 million 4.82 $271.00 million $1.18 3.35 Callon Petroleum $366.47 million 6.69 $120.42 million $0.42 25.64

Genel Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum. Genel Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genel Energy and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 3 14 0 2.82

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Genel Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq, Tawke, Miran, Bina Bawi, Peshkabir, and Chia Surkh assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as well as exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable working interest reserves of 161 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

