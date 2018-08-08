Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences traded up $0.65, hitting $5.10, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 860,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,159. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.38.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 million. equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 784,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 290,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 273,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 441.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 304,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

