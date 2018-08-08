Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund earned a news impact score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.964705357336 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund traded down $0.01, reaching $9.10, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,209. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

