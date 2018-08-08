Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $875,573.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

