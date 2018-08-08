Cactus Inc (WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cactus to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and rent a range of engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company’s products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, face frame, frameless, full overlay cabinets, flush inset cabinetry and furniture. Cactus was founded in August, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

