Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,034.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 134.2% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 76.8% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Kelley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.96 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

