Cabot (CBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cabot had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cabot stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cabot has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

In other Cabot news, EVP Nicholas S. Cross sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $937,416.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,287.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 6,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $394,217.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,838. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Cabot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

