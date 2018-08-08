C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 28,508 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,508 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 0.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Baidu were worth $61,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $6,249,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $2,653,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 64,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $51,546,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.32.

Shares of BIDU opened at $232.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $207.74 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.