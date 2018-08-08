C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 216.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 497.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $192.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of GWPH opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.90). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,516.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

