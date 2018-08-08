C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 36,253 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.32% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 31.73% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%. equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

