C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 733,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Snap-on by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 188,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

Snap-on opened at $170.11 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.83 and a 1-year high of $185.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,421 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

