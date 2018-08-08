C WorldWide Group Holding A S Boosts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $993,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $287,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 75,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $9,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170,432 shares in the company, valued at $413,234,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $6,823,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,782 shares of company stock worth $21,237,444 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics opened at $122.58 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $96.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $109.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

