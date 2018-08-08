Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – FIG Partners reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Byline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BY. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of BY stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $662.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.23.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,396,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 173,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 445,172 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

