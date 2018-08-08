Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (BURCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:BURCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

Shares of BURCA stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029. Burnham Holdings Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $46.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.08.

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Burnham Holdings Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

About Burnham Holdings Inc Class A

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products, including cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

