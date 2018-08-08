Buhler Industries, Inc. (BUI) Insider John Buhler Acquires 6,700 Shares

Buhler Industries, Inc. (TSE:BUI) insider John Buhler bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,120.00.

John Buhler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, John Buhler acquired 600 shares of Buhler Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,160.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, John Buhler acquired 1,400 shares of Buhler Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$5,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, John Buhler acquired 200 shares of Buhler Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$720.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, John Buhler acquired 300 shares of Buhler Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,080.00.

On Friday, June 8th, John Buhler acquired 300 shares of Buhler Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, John Buhler acquired 6,000 shares of Buhler Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, John Buhler acquired 5,000 shares of Buhler Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

Shares of Buhler Industries opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Buhler Industries, Inc. has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$4.89.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells agricultural equipment in Canada and internationally. Its products include tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, bale carriers, compact implements, and other products. The company markets its products primarily under the Farm King and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

