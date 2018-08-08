Buckingham Research Boosts Global Payments (GPN) Price Target to $135.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by Buckingham Research from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a $117.08 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Global Payments opened at $118.44 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.90 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $352,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,578,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $255,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $2,807,709 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8,133.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. TLP Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3,067.2% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

