BT Group plc (BT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BT Group were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BT Group by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BT Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BT Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BT Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 237,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

BT Group stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. BT Group plc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.91.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. BT Group had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. equities research analysts expect that BT Group plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.711 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

BT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

