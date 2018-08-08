BT Group plc (BT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) announced a semiannual dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.711 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68.

BT Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. BT Group has a dividend payout ratio of 81.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BT Group to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

NYSE:BT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. BT Group has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.91.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. BT Group had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. equities analysts expect that BT Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

