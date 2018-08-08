Bruker (BRKR) PT Raised to $31.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $35.48 on Friday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 243,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bruker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.