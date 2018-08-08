Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on August 15th

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE:BRO opened at $29.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

