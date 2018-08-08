BROTHER (BRAT) Price Down 9% This Week

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One BROTHER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. BROTHER has a total market cap of $51,873.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BROTHER has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015877 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00353014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00191014 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.40 or 0.08097863 BTC.

BROTHER Token Profile

BROTHER launched on July 17th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for BROTHER is bro-consortium.io . BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat

BROTHER Token Trading

BROTHER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BROTHER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BROTHER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BROTHER using one of the exchanges listed above.

