Brooks Automation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,393 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the average volume of 101 put options.

Brooks Automation opened at $29.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.00. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 8,969 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $267,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 9,186 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $295,881.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,851.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,505 shares of company stock worth $5,632,665. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $59,762,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $15,847,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 26.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,470,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after buying an additional 511,018 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 60.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,240,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after buying an additional 468,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 320.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 606,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 462,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

