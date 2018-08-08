Brookline Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Brookline Bancorp opened at $17.90 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.85. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 5,188 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Robert Rose sold 4,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $82,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 88,206 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,020,000 after buying an additional 98,393 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.