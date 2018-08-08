Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

BRKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Brookline Bancorp opened at $17.90 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Robert Rose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $82,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

