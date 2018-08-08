Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Brookfield Property Partners opened at $20.26 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 35.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,323,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 940,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 485,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,429,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,892 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $9,017,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 204,727 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

