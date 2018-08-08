Brokers Set Expectations for Zymeworks Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Cormark also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZYME. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Zymeworks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $14.60 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 4.63.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.36. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $5,360,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,162,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $258,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.