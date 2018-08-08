Brokers Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

NYSE:WLL opened at $48.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.32 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,852,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.