Brokers Set Expectations for Pioneer Energy Services Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Pioneer Energy Services stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.84 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PES. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,046 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C John Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,870.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.