Brokers Set Expectations for Pilgrim’s Pride Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.43). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride opened at $18.12 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 129.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

