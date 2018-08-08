Brokers Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.03.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $581,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,023 shares in the company, valued at $445,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $284,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

