Brokers Offer Predictions for Matador Resources Co’s FY2018 Earnings (MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. KLR Group raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

Shares of MTDR opened at $31.98 on Monday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

