Brokers Issue Forecasts for Basic Energy Services Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BAS)

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.50 million.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.72 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of Basic Energy Services opened at $8.84 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Basic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Kern purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 216,500 shares of company stock worth $1,632,415 and sold 16,978 shares worth $244,953. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.