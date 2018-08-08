Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,103,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,065,000 after purchasing an additional 418,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,006,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,592,000 after buying an additional 3,455,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,332,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 569,658 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,494,000 after buying an additional 241,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,794,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,421,000 after buying an additional 161,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

