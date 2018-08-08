Brokerages Set Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Target Price at $188.17

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.17.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Simon Property Group opened at $178.27 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.58%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 138.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

