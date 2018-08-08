Brokerages Set Playtech (PTEC) Target Price at $882.08

Playtech (LON:PTEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 882.08 ($11.42).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 1,020 ($13.20) to GBX 1,100 ($14.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 1,040 ($13.46) to GBX 1,125 ($14.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 960 ($12.43) to GBX 980 ($12.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of Playtech traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03), hitting GBX 560.40 ($7.25), during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 795,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 670 ($8.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.20).

In other Playtech news, insider Mor Weizer Weizer purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £296,450 ($383,754.05).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

