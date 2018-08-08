Brokerages Set La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on La Quinta from $23.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La Quinta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of La Quinta by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of La Quinta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,073,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of La Quinta traded up $21.62, hitting $43.24, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. La Quinta has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.74.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc owns, operates, and franchises select-service hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 902 hotels, which included 317 owned and operated, as well as 585 franchised hotels with approximately 88,400 rooms under the La Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and LQ Hotel trademarks primarily in 48 states of the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia.

