Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) PT at $32.36

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 57,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,956. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.30%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

